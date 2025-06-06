GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Shares Are Down -6.85 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) saw 21.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.20 trading at -$0.01 or -5.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.81M. That closing price of GLYC’s stock is at a discount of -215.0% from its 52-week high price of $0.63 and is indicating a premium of 30.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.14.

For GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.43%, in the last five days GLYC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $0.20 price level, adding 10.31% to its value on the day. GlycoMimetics Inc’s shares saw a change of -20.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.85% in past 5-day. GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) showed a performance of -17.63% in past 30-days.

GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.18% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 96.61% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 62.95%.

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s Major holders

BVF INC/IL is the top institutional holder at GLYC for having 9.54 million shares of worth $2.69 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.8071 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARTAL GROUP S.A., which was holding about 8.59 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.3252 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.42 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 1.93 shares of worth $0.38 million or 2.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 730.6 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $0.15 million in the company or a holder of 1.13% of company’s stock.

