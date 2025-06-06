Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) Has Seen A Rose Of 74.14% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) saw 10.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $110.46 trading at $1.44 or 1.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $137.40B. That closing price of GILD’s stock is at a discount of -8.6% from its 52-week high price of $119.96 and is indicating a premium of 43.25% from its 52-week low price of $62.69.

For Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.87. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 1.95 in the current quarter.

Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.32%, in the last five days GILD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $110.46 price level, adding 1.84% to its value on the day. Gilead Sciences, Inc’s shares saw a change of 19.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.59% in past 5-day. Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) showed a performance of 12.85% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 126 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 83 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 132. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 24.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 24.86% for stock’s current value.

Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.34% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 6.96B for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 7.39B in the next quarter. Company posted 6.95B and 7.54B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -38.13% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 72.26% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.82%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at GILD for having 120.63 million shares of worth $8.28 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.6738 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 115.26 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.2431 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.91 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 39.37 shares of worth $4.35 billion or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34.63 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $3.83 billion in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.