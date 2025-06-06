Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) Is Currently -192.24% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In recent trading session, Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) saw 0.98 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.16 trading at $0.05 or 4.95% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $279.09M. That most recent trading price of GEVO’s stock is at a discount of -192.24% from its 52-week high price of $3.39 and is indicating a premium of 58.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.48.

For Gevo Inc (GEVO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.06 in the current quarter.

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.95%, in the last five days GEVO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/02/25 when the stock touched $1.16 price level, adding 7.99% to its value on the day. Gevo Inc’s shares saw a change of -44.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.27% in past 5-day. Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) showed a performance of 7.87% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 2.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.44% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 1.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -29.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -29.31% for stock’s current value.

Gevo Inc (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 877.17% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 43.68M for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 45.99M in the next quarter. Company posted 5.26M and 1.97M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.11% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.15% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.08%.

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at GEVO for having 17.31 million shares of worth $9.65 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.2439 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, which was holding about 5.18 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.1688 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.89 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD WORLD FUND-Vanguard Energy Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.19 shares of worth $8.42 million or 3.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.57 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $5.34 million in the company or a holder of 1.91% of company’s stock.