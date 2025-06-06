Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) Could Actually Go To 5 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) saw 15.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.96 trading at $0.14 or 4.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.81B. That closing price of GGB’s stock is at a discount of -22.3% from its 52-week high price of $3.62 and is indicating a premium of 23.31% from its 52-week low price of $2.27.

For Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.46. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.96%, in the last five days GGB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $2.96 price level, adding 1.66% to its value on the day. Gerdau S.A. ADR’s shares saw a change of 2.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.64% in past 5-day. Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) showed a performance of 15.62% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -68.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -68.92% for stock’s current value.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.21% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -11.65% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.52%.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at GGB for having 80.08 million shares of worth $264.26 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.8068 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, which was holding about 77.17 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.6685 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $254.66 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Series VIII-Fidelity Advisor Focused Emerging Markets and NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 28.66 shares of worth $84.84 million or 2.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.27 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $65.91 million in the company or a holder of 1.70% of company’s stock.