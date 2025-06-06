Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Is 13.42% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) saw 7.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.78 trading at -$0.16 or -2.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.81B. That closing price of GNW’s stock is at a discount of -16.52% from its 52-week high price of $7.90 and is indicating a premium of 13.42% from its 52-week low price of $5.87.

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.31%, in the last five days GNW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $6.78 price level, adding 5.17% to its value on the day. Genworth Financial Inc’s shares saw a change of -3.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.42% in past 5-day. Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) showed a performance of -1.31% in past 30-days.

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.65% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -25.81% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.06%.

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at GNW for having 62.92 million shares of worth $380.05 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.4184 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 50.28 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.5219 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $303.7 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 26.05 shares of worth $176.61 million or 6.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.47 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $91.33 million in the company or a holder of 3.25% of company’s stock.