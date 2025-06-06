GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) 4.54% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In recent trading session, GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) saw 1.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $257.08 trading at $5.16 or 2.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $274.15B. That most recent trading price of GE’s stock is at a premium of 1.56% from its 52-week high price of $253.06 and is indicating a premium of 41.57% from its 52-week low price of $150.20.

For GE Aerospace (GE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.55. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.05%, in the last five days GE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $257.08 price level, adding 0.15% to its value on the day. GE Aerospace’s shares saw a change of 54.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.54% in past 5-day. GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) showed a performance of 22.47% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 250 to the stock, which implies a fall of -2.83% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 250 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 250. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 2.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.75% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 94.19% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 21.04% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.85%.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at GE for having 89.33 million shares of worth $14.2 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.203 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 79.74 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.3222 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.68 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 32.21 shares of worth $8.27 billion or 3.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 29.82 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $7.66 billion in the company or a holder of 2.80% of company’s stock.