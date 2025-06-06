Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ:GTX) Down -2.97% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.33?

In recent trading session, Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ:GTX) saw 1.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.28 trading at $0.13 or 1.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.08B. That most recent trading price of GTX’s stock is at a discount of -17.61% from its 52-week high price of $12.09 and is indicating a premium of 31.81% from its 52-week low price of $7.01.

Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ:GTX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.33%, in the last five days GTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/02/25 when the stock touched $10.28 price level, adding 2.56% to its value on the day. Garrett Motion Inc’s shares saw a change of 13.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.97% in past 5-day. Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ:GTX) showed a performance of -9.14% in past 30-days.

Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.06% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 891M for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 861M in the next quarter. Company posted 890M and 826M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.13% during past 5 years.

Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ:GTX)’s Major holders

OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP is the top institutional holder at GTX for having 44.08 million shares of worth $378.67 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 19.6516 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P., which was holding about 38.07 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.9691 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $326.98 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.89 shares of worth $19.37 million or 0.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.1 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $11.28 million in the company or a holder of 0.54% of company’s stock.

