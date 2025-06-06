Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) Adds 1.73 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) saw 9.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.37 trading at $0.37 or 3.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.62B. That closing price of YMM’s stock is at a discount of -11.96% from its 52-week high price of $13.85 and is indicating a premium of 46.16% from its 52-week low price of $6.66.

For Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.38. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 1.18 in the current quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.08%, in the last five days YMM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $12.37 price level, adding 0.72% to its value on the day. Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 14.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.73% in past 5-day. Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) showed a performance of 2.32% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 18. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -45.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -45.51% for stock’s current value.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.83% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 3.09B for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 3.34B in the next quarter. Company posted 2.76B and 3.03B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 64.65% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.60%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

MORGAN STANLEY is the top institutional holder at YMM for having 25.0 million shares of worth $201.0 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.4032 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, which was holding about 32.52 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.1563 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $261.49 million.

On the other hand, Krane Shares Trust-KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and VANGUARD WORLD FUND-Vanguard International Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 24.36 shares of worth $301.28 million or 2.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.23 shares on Feb 28, 2025, making its stake of worth around $151.26 million in the company or a holder of 1.30% of company’s stock.

