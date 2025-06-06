fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO)’s 12-Month Price Target Is Now Set At 3.5.

In last trading session, fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) saw 12.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.36 trading at -$0.23 or -6.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.15B. That closing price of FUBO’s stock is at a discount of -91.96% from its 52-week high price of $6.45 and is indicating a premium of 67.26% from its 52-week low price of $1.10.

For fuboTV Inc (FUBO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.41%, in the last five days FUBO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $3.36 price level, adding 9.92% to its value on the day. fuboTV Inc’s shares saw a change of 166.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.18% in past 5-day. fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) showed a performance of 28.74% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 3.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 3.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.17% for stock’s current value.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at FUBO for having 22.17 million shares of worth $27.49 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.1225 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 16.92 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.4361 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.98 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 11.45 shares of worth $38.46 million or 24.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.24 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $27.68 million in the company or a holder of 17.39% of company’s stock.