Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Achieved Almost 9.94% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) saw 17.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.69 trading at $0.83 or 2.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $59.88B. That closing price of FCX’s stock is at a discount of -25.47% from its 52-week high price of $52.31 and is indicating a premium of 33.8% from its 52-week low price of $27.60.

For Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.74. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.03%, in the last five days FCX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $41.69 price level, adding 2.16% to its value on the day. Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s shares saw a change of 9.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.82% in past 5-day. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) showed a performance of 9.94% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 45.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 39 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 52. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 6.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.45% for stock’s current value.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at FCX for having 121.49 million shares of worth $5.9 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.4606 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 108.29 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.5409 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.26 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 45.39 shares of worth $1.89 billion or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 39.93 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $1.66 billion in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.