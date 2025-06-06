FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Up Almost 20.84% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In recent trading session, FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.27 trading at $0.37 or 0.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.28B. That most recent trading price of FMC’s stock is at a discount of -62.17% from its 52-week high price of $68.55 and is indicating a premium of 22.33% from its 52-week low price of $32.83.

For FMC Corp (FMC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.45. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.88%, in the last five days FMC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $42.27 price level, adding 1.97% to its value on the day. FMC Corp’s shares saw a change of -13.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.22% in past 5-day. FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) showed a performance of 20.84% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 47 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.06% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 46 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 55. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -8.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.82% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.52% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.28% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.45%.

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at FMC for having 15.25 million shares of worth $877.59 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.1985 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, which was holding about 14.73 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.7818 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $847.62 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.57 shares of worth $319.11 million or 6.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.95 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $166.36 million in the company or a holder of 3.16% of company’s stock.