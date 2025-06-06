Fiserv, Inc (NYSE:FI) Could Actually Go To 268 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Fiserv, Inc (NYSE:FI) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $166.46 trading at $1.08 or 0.65% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $92.29B. That most recent trading price of FI’s stock is at a discount of -43.33% from its 52-week high price of $238.59 and is indicating a premium of 12.14% from its 52-week low price of $146.25.

For Fiserv, Inc (FI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.51. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Fiserv, Inc (NYSE:FI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.65%, in the last five days FI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $166.46 price level, adding 0.68% to its value on the day. Fiserv, Inc’s shares saw a change of -18.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.25% in past 5-day. Fiserv, Inc (NYSE:FI) showed a performance of -8.63% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 240 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.64% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 200 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 268. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -20.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.15% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 25.78% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.97% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.27%.

Fiserv, Inc (NYSE:FI)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at FI for having 50.03 million shares of worth $7.46 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.586 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 39.22 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.7314 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.85 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 21.1 shares of worth $3.51 billion or 3.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.72 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $2.95 billion in the company or a holder of 3.20% of company’s stock.