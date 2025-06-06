Enovix Corporation Shares Rise 36.51% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In recent trading session, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.30 trading at $0.27 or 3.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.59B. That most recent trading price of ENVX’s stock is at a discount of -125.06% from its 52-week high price of $18.68 and is indicating a premium of 36.51% from its 52-week low price of $5.27.

For Enovix Corporation (ENVX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.36%, in the last five days ENVX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $8.30 price level, adding 3.6% to its value on the day. Enovix Corporation’s shares saw a change of -23.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.92% in past 5-day. Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) showed a performance of 34.30% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 62.27% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 36. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 39.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 39.76% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.05% during past 5 years.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at ENVX for having 13.3 million shares of worth $205.65 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.7157 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 10.47 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.0748 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $161.91 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.11 shares of worth $42.43 million or 2.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.05 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $33.64 million in the company or a holder of 2.11% of company’s stock.

