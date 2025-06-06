Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Drops -0.06% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) saw 12.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.67 trading at $0.14 or 0.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $60.64B. That closing price of ET’s stock is at a discount of -21.39% from its 52-week high price of $21.45 and is indicating a premium of 17.37% from its 52-week low price of $14.60.

For Energy Transfer LP (ET), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.37. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.80%, in the last five days ET remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $17.67 price level, adding 3.07% to its value on the day. Energy Transfer LP’s shares saw a change of -9.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.06% in past 5-day. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) showed a performance of 11.76% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 22.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 23. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -24.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.5% for stock’s current value.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.73% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.09% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.69%.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

BLACKSTONE INC. is the top institutional holder at ET for having 144.86 million shares of worth $2.35 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.2978 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, which was holding about 75.96 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.2537 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.23 billion.

On the other hand, ALPS ETF TRUST-ALERIAN MLP ETF and AIM Investment Fd.s -Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fd. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 71.27 shares of worth $1.26 billion or 2.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31.82 shares on Feb 28, 2025, making its stake of worth around $562.18 million in the company or a holder of 0.93% of company’s stock.