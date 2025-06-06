Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) Share Price Rebounds 42.65% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) saw 10.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.58 trading at -$0.14 or -2.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.21B. That closing price of UUUU’s stock is at a discount of -33.87% from its 52-week high price of $7.47 and is indicating a premium of 42.65% from its 52-week low price of $3.20.

For Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.45%, in the last five days UUUU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $5.58 price level, adding 4.12% to its value on the day. Energy Fuels Inc’s shares saw a change of 8.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.93% in past 5-day. Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) showed a performance of 21.04% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 5.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5.75. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.05% for stock’s current value.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU)’s Major holders

ALPS ADVISORS INC is the top institutional holder at UUUU for having 12.03 million shares of worth $72.88 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.3486 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD., which was holding about 11.89 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.2669 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $72.05 million.

On the other hand, SPROTT FUNDS TRUST-SPROTT URANIUM MINERS ETF and GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Uranium ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 13.76 shares of worth $76.78 million or 6.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.69 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $59.63 million in the company or a holder of 5.38% of company’s stock.