Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Down -6.35% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.41?

In last trading session, Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.05 trading at -$0.28 or -4.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $328.38M. That closing price of EBS’s stock is at a discount of -149.59% from its 52-week high price of $15.10 and is indicating a premium of 33.55% from its 52-week low price of $4.02.

For Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.03 in the current quarter.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.42%, in the last five days EBS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $6.05 price level, adding 8.61% to its value on the day. Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s shares saw a change of -36.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.35% in past 5-day. Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) showed a performance of 26.30% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 51.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 38 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 65. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -528.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -528.1% for stock’s current value.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -21.87% from the last financial year’s standing. 2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 148.55M for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 212.55M in the next quarter. Company posted 254.7M and 293.8M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at EBS for having 3.84 million shares of worth $26.18 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.2992 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 3.67 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.97 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.0 million.

On the other hand, American Century ETF Trust-Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 1.94 shares of worth $11.74 million or 3.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.57 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $9.52 million in the company or a holder of 2.90% of company’s stock.