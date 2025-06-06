ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ:ECDA) Up 33.02% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.0874?

In last trading session, ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ:ECDA) saw 1.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.35 trading at $0.04 or 12.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.46M. That closing price of ECDA’s stock is at a discount of -314.29% from its 52-week high price of $1.45 and is indicating a premium of 31.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.24.

ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ:ECDA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.49%, in the last five days ECDA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $0.35 price level, adding 20.99% to its value on the day. ECD Automotive Design Inc’s shares saw a change of -63.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.02% in past 5-day. ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ:ECDA) showed a performance of 11.42% in past 30-days.

ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ:ECDA)’s Major holders

ATW SPAC MANAGEMENT LLC is the top institutional holder at ECDA for having 77801.0 shares of worth $94139.0. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.2433 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, which was holding about 75000.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.2345 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $90750.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 42.08 shares of worth $14817.0 or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.59 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $1615.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.