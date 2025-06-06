EBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Is 7.22% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $4.79?

In recent trading session, EBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $78.45 trading at $0.71 or 0.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $36.17B. That most recent trading price of EBAY’s stock is at a discount of -0.25% from its 52-week high price of $78.65 and is indicating a premium of 34.07% from its 52-week low price of $51.72.

For EBay Inc (EBAY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.74. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

EBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.91%, in the last five days EBAY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $78.45 price level, adding 0.36% to its value on the day. EBay Inc’s shares saw a change of 26.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.22% in past 5-day. EBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) showed a performance of 12.46% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 71 to the stock, which implies a fall of -10.49% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 68 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 13.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.32% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.57% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.35% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.27%.

EBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at EBAY for having 62.08 million shares of worth $3.34 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.3428 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 38.51 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.657 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.07 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 15.14 shares of worth $1.19 billion or 3.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.31 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.04 billion in the company or a holder of 2.89% of company’s stock.