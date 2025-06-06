e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At 115

In last trading session, e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) saw 2.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $115.80 trading at -$1.44 or -1.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.52B. That closing price of ELF’s stock is at a discount of -89.78% from its 52-week high price of $219.77 and is indicating a premium of 57.34% from its 52-week low price of $49.40.

For e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.56. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.23%, in the last five days ELF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $115.80 price level, adding 2.46% to its value on the day. e.l.f. Beauty Inc’s shares saw a change of -7.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.54% in past 5-day. e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) showed a performance of 71.07% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 105 to the stock, which implies a fall of -10.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 115. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 35.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 35.23% for stock’s current value.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.42% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.81% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.40%.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at ELF for having 5.24 million shares of worth $1.1 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.361 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 5.08 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.0681 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.07 billion.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 1.83 shares of worth $211.46 million or 3.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.69 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $196.12 million in the company or a holder of 3.01% of company’s stock.