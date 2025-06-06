Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) Adds 36.52 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) saw 2.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.43 trading at $0.34 or 16.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.19M. That closing price of DPRO’s stock is at a discount of -181.89% from its 52-week high price of $6.85 and is indicating a premium of 36.21% from its 52-week low price of $1.55.

For Draganfly Inc (DPRO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.27%, in the last five days DPRO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $2.43 price level, adding 11.31% to its value on the day. Draganfly Inc’s shares saw a change of -39.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 36.52% in past 5-day. Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) showed a performance of 29.26% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 7. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -188.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -188.07% for stock’s current value.

Draganfly Inc (DPRO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 62.94% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 2.24M for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 3.34M in the next quarter. Company posted 1.73M and 1.89M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.61% during past 5 years.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s Major holders

ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC is the top institutional holder at DPRO for having 6.47 million shares of worth $1.51 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.7833 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ALLIANCE WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC, which was holding about 0.1 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.1875 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24102.0.