Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) Has Recovered -49.74% To Date, But An Additional -103.05% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) saw 8.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.18 trading at -$0.1 or -0.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.92B. That closing price of DOW’s stock is at a discount of -103.05% from its 52-week high price of $57.22 and is indicating a premium of 11.07% from its 52-week low price of $25.06.

For Dow Inc (DOW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.68. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.35%, in the last five days DOW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $28.18 price level, adding 1.47% to its value on the day. Dow Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.12% in past 5-day. Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) showed a performance of -2.15% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 56. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.46% for stock’s current value.

Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at DOW for having 81.86 million shares of worth $4.34 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.6306 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 51.06 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.2547 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.71 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 22.17 shares of worth $624.64 million or 3.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.55 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $551.04 million in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.