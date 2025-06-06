Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) Currently -26.12% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) saw 11.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $96.67 trading at $8.05 or 9.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.31B. That closing price of DLTR’s stock is at a discount of -26.12% from its 52-week high price of $121.92 and is indicating a premium of 37.43% from its 52-week low price of $60.49.

For Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.22. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.38 in the current quarter.

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.08%, in the last five days DLTR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $96.67 price level, adding 0.8% to its value on the day. Dollar Tree Inc’s shares saw a change of 29.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.72% in past 5-day. Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) showed a performance of 15.37% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 85.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -13.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 82 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 100. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 15.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.18% for stock’s current value.

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -38.08% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 4.45B for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 4.65B in the next quarter. Company posted 7.38B and 7.57B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.27% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.03%.

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at DLTR for having 23.53 million shares of worth $2.51 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.943 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 16.43 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.6402 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.75 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 6.48 shares of worth $625.95 million or 3.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.62 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $543.12 million in the company or a holder of 2.61% of company’s stock.