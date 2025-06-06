Does Shopify Inc (NASDAQ:SHOP) Look Expensive At $105.03? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Shopify Inc (NASDAQ:SHOP) saw 11.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $105.03 trading at $1.45 or 1.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $136.26B. That closing price of SHOP’s stock is at a discount of -23.18% from its 52-week high price of $129.38 and is indicating a premium of 53.77% from its 52-week low price of $48.56.

For Shopify Inc (SHOP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 34 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 21 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.29 in the current quarter.

Shopify Inc (NASDAQ:SHOP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.40%, in the last five days SHOP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $105.03 price level, adding 2.47% to its value on the day. Shopify Inc’s shares saw a change of -1.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.48% in past 5-day. Shopify Inc (NASDAQ:SHOP) showed a performance of 11.94% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 110 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 100 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 120. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 4.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.79% for stock’s current value.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.46% from the last financial year’s standing.

40 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 2.54B for the same. And 39 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 2.62B in the next quarter. Company posted 2.04B and 2.16B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.95% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.73%.

Shopify Inc (NASDAQ:SHOP)’s Major holders

BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO is the top institutional holder at SHOP for having 55.24 million shares of worth $3.65 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.2854 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, which was holding about 48.71 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.7788 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.22 billion.

On the other hand, GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA and EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 29.14 shares of worth $3.06 billion or 2.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.44 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $1.83 billion in the company or a holder of 1.43% of company’s stock.