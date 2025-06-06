Does Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Look Expensive At $76.93? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) saw 1.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $76.93 trading at -$1.41 or -1.81% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.62B. That most recent trading price of NTNX’s stock is at a discount of -8.36% from its 52-week high price of $83.36 and is indicating a premium of 43.65% from its 52-week low price of $43.35.

For Nutanix Inc (NTNX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.44. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.32 in the current quarter.

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.81%, in the last five days NTNX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $76.93 price level, adding 2.95% to its value on the day. Nutanix Inc’s shares saw a change of 25.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.31% in past 5-day. Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) showed a performance of 4.38% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 88.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.07% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 83 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 94. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -7.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.89% for stock’s current value.

Nutanix Inc (NTNX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.54% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 642.4M for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 683.01M in the next quarter. Company posted 547.95M and 590.96M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.71% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 32.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.74%.

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s Major holders

FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at NTNX for having 36.57 million shares of worth $2.08 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.9431 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 25.26 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.3206 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.44 billion.

On the other hand, Fidelity Mt. Vernon Street Trust-Fidelity Growth Company Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 13.0 shares of worth $997.14 million or 4.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.05 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $617.65 million in the company or a holder of 3.00% of company’s stock.