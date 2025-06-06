Does Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Look Expensive At $13.21? Here’s How To Know.

IPW

In last trading session, Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) saw 12.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.21 trading at $0.23 or 1.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.96B. That closing price of CVE’s stock is at a discount of -57.15% from its 52-week high price of $20.76 and is indicating a premium of 22.56% from its 52-week low price of $10.23.

For Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.38. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.77%, in the last five days CVE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $13.21 price level, adding 4.28% to its value on the day. Cenovus Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of -12.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.51% in past 5-day. Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) showed a performance of 11.57% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 31 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 31 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 31. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -134.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -134.67% for stock’s current value.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.85% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -13.66% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.80%.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS is the top institutional holder at CVE for having 125.42 million shares of worth $2.47 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.7454 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, which was holding about 88.45 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.7569 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.74 billion.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.