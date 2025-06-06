Does Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Look Expensive At $13.21? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) saw 12.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.21 trading at $0.23 or 1.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.96B. That closing price of CVE’s stock is at a discount of -57.15% from its 52-week high price of $20.76 and is indicating a premium of 22.56% from its 52-week low price of $10.23.

For Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.38. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.77%, in the last five days CVE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $13.21 price level, adding 4.28% to its value on the day. Cenovus Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of -12.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.51% in past 5-day. Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) showed a performance of 11.57% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 31 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 31 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 31. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -134.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -134.67% for stock’s current value.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.85% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -13.66% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.80%.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS is the top institutional holder at CVE for having 125.42 million shares of worth $2.47 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.7454 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, which was holding about 88.45 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.7569 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.74 billion.