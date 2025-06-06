Do You Like Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) At $2.37?

In recent trading session, Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) saw 14.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.37 trading at $0.07 or 3.02% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.31M. That most recent trading price of VEEE’s stock is at a discount of -292.41% from its 52-week high price of $9.30 and is indicating a premium of 13.5% from its 52-week low price of $2.05.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.02%, in the last five days VEEE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $2.37 price level, adding 8.14% to its value on the day. Twin Vee PowerCats Co’s shares saw a change of -56.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.31% in past 5-day. Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) showed a performance of -7.08% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -90.53% during past 5 years.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE)’s Major holders

AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. is the top institutional holder at VEEE for having 0.79 million shares of worth $0.43 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.3387 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BARD ASSOCIATES INC, which was holding about 79238.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.8323 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43185.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 71.91 shares of worth $0.18 million or 3.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.52 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $25778.0 in the company or a holder of 0.47% of company’s stock.