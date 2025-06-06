Do You Like Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) At $684.62?

In last trading session, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) saw 12.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $684.62 trading at -$3.33 or -0.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1721.24B. That closing price of META’s stock is at a discount of -8.22% from its 52-week high price of $740.91 and is indicating a premium of 35.34% from its 52-week low price of $442.65.

For Meta Platforms Inc (META), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 51 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 40 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.48%, in the last five days META remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $684.62 price level, adding 1.41% to its value on the day. Meta Platforms Inc’s shares saw a change of 16.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.13% in past 5-day. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) showed a performance of 16.57% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 750 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 670 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 935. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 2.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.14% for stock’s current value.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.99% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.14% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.07%.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at META for having 189.31 million shares of worth $95.45 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.4707 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 161.11 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.3579 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $81.23 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 69.19 shares of worth $47.37 billion or 3.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 60.85 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $41.66 billion in the company or a holder of 2.80% of company’s stock.