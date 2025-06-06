Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) Has Made The 33.24% Recovery, Could Gain Another -140.38% Ahead

In last trading session, Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.64 trading at $0.01 or 0.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $176.99M. That closing price of DBI’s stock is at a discount of -140.38% from its 52-week high price of $8.75 and is indicating a premium of 33.24% from its 52-week low price of $2.43.

For Designer Brands Inc (DBI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.28%, in the last five days DBI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $3.64 price level, adding 4.71% to its value on the day. Designer Brands Inc’s shares saw a change of -31.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.11% in past 5-day. Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) showed a performance of 24.23% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -37.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -37.36% for stock’s current value.

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at DBI for having 6.85 million shares of worth $46.79 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.9836 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 3.97 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.9489 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.13 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 1.34 shares of worth $4.88 million or 3.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 944.47 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $3.44 million in the company or a holder of 2.31% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.