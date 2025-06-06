Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) Has Made The 33.24% Recovery, Could Gain Another -140.38% Ahead

In last trading session, Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.64 trading at $0.01 or 0.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $176.99M. That closing price of DBI’s stock is at a discount of -140.38% from its 52-week high price of $8.75 and is indicating a premium of 33.24% from its 52-week low price of $2.43.

For Designer Brands Inc (DBI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.28%, in the last five days DBI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $3.64 price level, adding 4.71% to its value on the day. Designer Brands Inc’s shares saw a change of -31.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.11% in past 5-day. Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) showed a performance of 24.23% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -37.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -37.36% for stock’s current value.

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at DBI for having 6.85 million shares of worth $46.79 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.9836 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 3.97 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.9489 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.13 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 1.34 shares of worth $4.88 million or 3.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 944.47 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $3.44 million in the company or a holder of 2.31% of company’s stock.