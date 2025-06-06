Crown Castle Inc (NYSE:CCI) Reduces -0.88% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In recent trading session, Crown Castle Inc (NYSE:CCI) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $99.47 trading at -$0.81 or -0.81% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $43.32B. That most recent trading price of CCI’s stock is at a discount of -21.56% from its 52-week high price of $120.92 and is indicating a premium of 15.35% from its 52-week low price of $84.20.

For Crown Castle Inc (CCI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.26. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Crown Castle Inc (NYSE:CCI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.81%, in the last five days CCI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $99.47 price level, adding 1.45% to its value on the day. Crown Castle Inc’s shares saw a change of 9.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.88% in past 5-day. Crown Castle Inc (NYSE:CCI) showed a performance of -5.04% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 94.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -5.26% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 84 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 105. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 15.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.55% for stock’s current value.

Crown Castle Inc (NYSE:CCI)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at CCI for having 56.55 million shares of worth $5.52 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.999 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 40.87 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.3944 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.99 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 16.77 shares of worth $1.67 billion or 3.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.74 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.37 billion in the company or a holder of 3.16% of company’s stock.