Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD), Stock Jumps 55.31% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In recent trading session, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) saw 1.87 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $474.59 trading at $11.65 or 2.52% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $118.29B. That most recent trading price of CRWD’s stock is at a discount of -3.5% from its 52-week high price of $491.20 and is indicating a premium of 57.69% from its 52-week low price of $200.81.

For Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.77. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 37 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 29 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.52%, in the last five days CRWD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $474.59 price level, adding 3.38% to its value on the day. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 38.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.68% in past 5-day. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) showed a performance of 12.32% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 425 to the stock, which implies a fall of -11.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 347 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 500. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 26.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 26.88% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.76% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -10.74% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.51%.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at CRWD for having 21.19 million shares of worth $8.12 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.6825 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 18.46 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.5616 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.07 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.39 shares of worth $3.51 billion or 2.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.84 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $3.25 billion in the company or a holder of 2.75% of company’s stock.