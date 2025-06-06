CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Boosted 4.18% So Far In 2025, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) saw 1.65 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.01 trading at $2.44 or 6.31% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.54B. That most recent trading price of CRSP’s stock is at a discount of -65.52% from its 52-week high price of $67.88 and is indicating a premium of 26.75% from its 52-week low price of $30.04.

For CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -1.46 in the current quarter.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.31%, in the last five days CRSP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $41.01 price level, adding 2.57% to its value on the day. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares saw a change of 4.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.99% in past 5-day. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) showed a performance of 19.72% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.91% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 65. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -58.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -58.5% for stock’s current value.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 35.57% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 6.45M for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 12.99M in the next quarter. Company posted 517k and 602k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -25.48% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.55%.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s Major holders

CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS is the top institutional holder at CRSP for having 7.87 million shares of worth $424.8 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.2619 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, which was holding about 7.78 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.1597 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $420.12 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Trust-ARK Innovation ETF and NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.34 shares of worth $262.38 million or 7.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.55 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $105.64 million in the company or a holder of 2.96% of company’s stock.