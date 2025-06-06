Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Up 53.14% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) saw 7.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $73.00 trading at -$3.46 or -4.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.40B. That closing price of CRDO’s stock is at a discount of -18.75% from its 52-week high price of $86.69 and is indicating a premium of 69.18% from its 52-week low price of $22.50.

For Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.25. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.35 in the current quarter.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.53%, in the last five days CRDO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $73.00 price level, adding 9.87% to its value on the day. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s shares saw a change of 8.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.37% in past 5-day. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) showed a performance of 53.14% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 82.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 85. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 4.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.11% for stock’s current value.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 82.35% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 189.93M for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 198.04M in the next quarter. Company posted 59.71M and 72.03M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 113.71% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.46%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at CRDO for having 15.15 million shares of worth $483.96 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.1753 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 14.19 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.5942 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $453.31 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 4.49 shares of worth $327.41 million or 2.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.55 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $258.93 million in the company or a holder of 2.09% of company’s stock.