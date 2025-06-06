Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) Share Price Recovers 48.03% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) saw 15.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 6.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.93 trading at -$0.63 or -5.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.55B. That closing price of CORZ’s stock is at a discount of -56.16% from its 52-week high price of $18.63 and is indicating a premium of 48.03% from its 52-week low price of $6.20.

For Core Scientific Inc (CORZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.17. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.02%, in the last five days CORZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $11.93 price level, adding 6.5% to its value on the day. Core Scientific Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.60% in past 5-day. Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) showed a performance of 32.70% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 24. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -67.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -67.64% for stock’s current value.

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at CORZ for having 12.58 million shares of worth $117.0 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.0476 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 9.75 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.4613 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $90.66 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 8.54 shares of worth $101.92 million or 2.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.4 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $52.52 million in the company or a holder of 1.48% of company’s stock.