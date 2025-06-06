Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) Has Risen By 22.55 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) saw 7.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.18 trading at $0.44 or 1.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.23B. That closing price of CFLT’s stock is at a discount of -56.74% from its 52-week high price of $37.90 and is indicating a premium of 26.43% from its 52-week low price of $17.79.

For Confluent Inc (CFLT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.65. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.85%, in the last five days CFLT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $24.18 price level, adding 3.59% to its value on the day. Confluent Inc’s shares saw a change of -13.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.77% in past 5-day. Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) showed a performance of 22.55% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 36.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 36 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 37. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -48.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -48.88% for stock’s current value.

Confluent Inc (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.27% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.73% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32.15%.

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at CFLT for having 31.11 million shares of worth $918.67 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.7395 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, which was holding about 23.51 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.3597 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $694.19 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 7.76 shares of worth $187.64 million or 2.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.13 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $148.22 million in the company or a holder of 2.14% of company’s stock.