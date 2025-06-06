Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Could Experience -25.92% Growth

In recent trading session, Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.23 trading at -$0.03 or -0.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.61B. That most recent trading price of CAG’s stock is at a discount of -49.53% from its 52-week high price of $33.24 and is indicating a premium of 1.12% from its 52-week low price of $21.98.

For Conagra Brands Inc (CAG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.16%, in the last five days CAG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $22.23 price level, adding 2.54% to its value on the day. Conagra Brands Inc’s shares saw a change of -19.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.90% in past 5-day. Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) showed a performance of -3.37% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 34 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.62% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 29 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 45. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -30.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.45% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.83% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.81% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3.39%.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at CAG for having 57.35 million shares of worth $1.63 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.9829 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 47.23 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.8684 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.34 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 15.1 shares of worth $335.52 million or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.26 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $294.59 million in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.