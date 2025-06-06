Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) 8.12% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) saw 18.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.22 trading at -$0.22 or -0.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $127.77B. That closing price of CMCSA’s stock is at a discount of -32.41% from its 52-week high price of $45.31 and is indicating a premium of 8.12% from its 52-week low price of $31.44.

For Comcast Corp (CMCSA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.23. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.64%, in the last five days CMCSA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $34.22 price level, adding 1.95% to its value on the day. Comcast Corp’s shares saw a change of -8.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.18% in past 5-day. Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) showed a performance of -0.78% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 41.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 46. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -8.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.12% for stock’s current value.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.90% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.18%.

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at CMCSA for having 372.37 million shares of worth $14.58 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.5357 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 321.14 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.2239 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.58 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 119.09 shares of worth $4.08 billion or 3.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 104.79 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $3.59 billion in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.