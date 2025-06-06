CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNH) At $12.55: So What?

In last trading session, CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNH) saw 19.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.55 trading at $0.11 or 0.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.68B. That closing price of CNH’s stock is at a discount of -10.44% from its 52-week high price of $13.86 and is indicating a premium of 26.06% from its 52-week low price of $9.28.

For CNH Industrial NV (CNH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.14 in the current quarter.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.88%, in the last five days CNH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $12.55 price level, adding 1.41% to its value on the day. CNH Industrial NV’s shares saw a change of 10.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.79% in past 5-day. CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNH) showed a performance of 1.37% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 17. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -19.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.52% for stock’s current value.

CNH Industrial NV (CNH) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -14.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 4.47B for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 4.08B in the next quarter. Company posted 5.49B and 4.65B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.20% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -40.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.74%.

On the other hand, HARRIS ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT TRUST-Oakmark International Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 31.42 shares of worth $394.38 million or 2.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28.31 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $355.26 million in the company or a holder of 2.27% of company’s stock.