CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) Drops -0.56% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In recent trading session, CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $69.84 trading at $0.5 or 0.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.89B. That most recent trading price of CMS’s stock is at a discount of -9.46% from its 52-week high price of $76.45 and is indicating a premium of 16.24% from its 52-week low price of $58.50.

For CMS Energy Corporation (CMS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.72%, in the last five days CMS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $69.84 price level, adding 1.69% to its value on the day. CMS Energy Corporation’s shares saw a change of 4.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.56% in past 5-day. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) showed a performance of -5.56% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 80.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.24% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 71 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 83. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.66% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.84% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.43% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.59%.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at CMS for having 37.8 million shares of worth $2.25 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.6895 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 28.61 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.6025 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.7 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 9.46 shares of worth $659.11 million or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.3 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $578.19 million in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.