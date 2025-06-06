Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At 84.

In last trading session, Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) saw 14.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $76.67 trading at $0.27 or 0.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $143.20B. That closing price of C’s stock is at a discount of -10.53% from its 52-week high price of $84.74 and is indicating a premium of 30.21% from its 52-week low price of $53.51.

For Citigroup Inc (C), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.58. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.35%, in the last five days C remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $76.67 price level, adding 1.17% to its value on the day. Citigroup Inc’s shares saw a change of 8.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.51% in past 5-day. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) showed a performance of 10.36% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 81 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 78 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 84. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.73% for stock’s current value.

Citigroup Inc (C) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.82% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.33% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.78%.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at C for having 167.92 million shares of worth $10.66 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.802 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 159.57 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.3647 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.13 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 54.9 shares of worth $4.21 billion or 2.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 48.11 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $3.69 billion in the company or a holder of 2.58% of company’s stock.