Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Are Up 31.14% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw 17.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $64.62 trading at $0.23 or 0.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $255.90B. That closing price of CSCO’s stock is at a discount of -2.91% from its 52-week high price of $66.50 and is indicating a premium of 31.14% from its 52-week low price of $44.50.

For Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.04. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.36%, in the last five days CSCO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $64.62 price level, adding 0.45% to its value on the day. Cisco Systems, Inc’s shares saw a change of 9.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.49% in past 5-day. Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) showed a performance of 9.12% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.84% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 64 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 79. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 0.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.96% for stock’s current value.

Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.54% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.57% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.19%.

Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at CSCO for having 386.35 million shares of worth $18.36 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.6155 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 354.83 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.8311 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.86 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 113.13 shares of worth $7.31 billion or 2.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 110.67 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $7.15 billion in the company or a holder of 2.79% of company’s stock.