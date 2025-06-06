Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Is Up 4.45% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) saw 19.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $52.60 trading at $0.44 or 0.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $70.87B. That closing price of CMG’s stock is at a discount of -31.67% from its 52-week high price of $69.26 and is indicating a premium of 15.48% from its 52-week low price of $44.46.

For Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.69. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.84%, in the last five days CMG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $52.60 price level, adding 2.32% to its value on the day. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s shares saw a change of -12.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.77% in past 5-day. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) showed a performance of 4.45% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 47 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 65. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 10.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.65% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.11% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.42% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.93%.

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at CMG for having 119.81 million shares of worth $7.51 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.7271 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 109.51 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.9773 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.86 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 42.81 shares of worth $2.25 billion or 3.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 37.66 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $1.98 billion in the company or a holder of 2.80% of company’s stock.

