Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Is Currently -214.88% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) saw 2.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.21 trading at -$0.04 or -3.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $128.95M. That closing price of CHGG’s stock is at a discount of -214.88% from its 52-week high price of $3.81 and is indicating a premium of 63.64% from its 52-week low price of $0.44.

For Chegg Inc (CHGG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 4.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 6 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.20%, in the last five days CHGG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $1.21 price level, adding 6.92% to its value on the day. Chegg Inc’s shares saw a change of -24.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.88% in past 5-day. Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) showed a performance of 66.97% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 1.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 110. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -23.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.97% for stock’s current value.

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at CHGG for having 11.47 million shares of worth $36.24 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.1786 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 9.41 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.1669 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.72 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 3.12 shares of worth $3.77 million or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.49 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $3.01 million in the company or a holder of 2.34% of company’s stock.