Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock Ripped -7.47% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In recent trading session, Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS) saw 1.09 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.42 trading at $0.04 or 3.26% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $272.40M. That most recent trading price of CERS’s stock is at a discount of -78.87% from its 52-week high price of $2.54 and is indicating a premium of 21.13% from its 52-week low price of $1.12.

For Cerus Corp (CERS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.02 in the current quarter.

Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.26%, in the last five days CERS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $1.42 price level, adding 6.27% to its value on the day. Cerus Corp’s shares saw a change of -7.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.20% in past 5-day. Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS) showed a performance of 9.62% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.5% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -111.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -111.27% for stock’s current value.

Cerus Corp (CERS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.66% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 51.8M for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 54.28M in the next quarter. Company posted 45.08M and 46.02M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 25.97% during past 5 years.

Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC is the top institutional holder at CERS for having 19.9 million shares of worth $35.02 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.7579 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, which was holding about 19.48 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.5293 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.28 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Trust-ARK Innovation ETF and WASATCH FUNDS TRUST-Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 10.89 shares of worth $15.58 million or 5.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.71 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $11.03 million in the company or a holder of 4.04% of company’s stock.

