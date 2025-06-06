Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At 7.5.

In last trading session, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) saw 10.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.81 trading at $0.03 or 0.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.29B. That closing price of CX’s stock is at a discount of -7.78% from its 52-week high price of $7.34 and is indicating a premium of 28.19% from its 52-week low price of $4.89.

For Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.94. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.44%, in the last five days CX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $6.81 price level, adding 2.71% to its value on the day. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s shares saw a change of 20.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.27% in past 5-day. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) showed a performance of 10.02% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 7.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 7.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 7.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -10.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.13% for stock’s current value.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 60.47% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.31% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.83%.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO is the top institutional holder at CX for having 31.99 million shares of worth $204.39 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.1757 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 20.78 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.4137 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $132.8 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Fidelity Investment TRT-Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 49.53 shares of worth $337.27 million or 3.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.72 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $113.86 million in the company or a holder of 1.10% of company’s stock.