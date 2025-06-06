Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) Currently -85.44% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In recent trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) saw 1.31 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.81 trading at $0.73 or 1.82% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.52B. That most recent trading price of CELH’s stock is at a discount of -85.44% from its 52-week high price of $75.68 and is indicating a premium of 48.3% from its 52-week low price of $21.10.

For Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.82. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.82%, in the last five days CELH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $40.81 price level, adding 0.71% to its value on the day. Celsius Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 54.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.74% in past 5-day. Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) showed a performance of 14.03% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 55 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.8% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 123. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 26.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 26.49% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 54.27% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 86.52% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 47.37%.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO is the top institutional holder at CELH for having 19.34 million shares of worth $1.1 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.2914 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 15.6 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.6894 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $890.57 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.1 shares of worth $205.8 million or 8.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.46 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $179.98 million in the company or a holder of 7.80% of company’s stock.