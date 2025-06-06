Celestica, Inc (NYSE:CLS) Currently -20.79 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In recent trading session, Celestica, Inc (NYSE:CLS) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $119.44 trading at $0.13 or 0.11% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.73B. That most recent trading price of CLS’s stock is at a discount of -20.79% from its 52-week high price of $144.27 and is indicating a premium of 66.3% from its 52-week low price of $40.25.

For Celestica, Inc (CLS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.27. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 1.22 in the current quarter.

Celestica, Inc (NYSE:CLS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.11%, in the last five days CLS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $119.44 price level, adding 2.74% to its value on the day. Celestica, Inc’s shares saw a change of 29.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.52% in past 5-day. Celestica, Inc (NYSE:CLS) showed a performance of 23.71% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 140 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.69% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 140 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 140. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -17.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.21% for stock’s current value.

Celestica, Inc (CLS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.35% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 2.65B for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 2.76B in the next quarter. Company posted 2.39B and 2.5B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 46.52% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 29.77% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.86%.

Celestica, Inc (NYSE:CLS)’s Major holders

FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at CLS for having 9.25 million shares of worth $529.93 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.7886 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, which was holding about 7.49 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.3065 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $429.52 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Securities Fund-Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and VANGUARD STAR FUNDS-Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.89 shares of worth $226.43 million or 1.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.62 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $193.97 million in the company or a holder of 1.41% of company’s stock.

