Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ:CMBM) Is Now 28.12% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ:CMBM) saw 1.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.32 trading at $0.0 or -1.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.06M. That closing price of CMBM’s stock is at a discount of -931.25% from its 52-week high price of $3.30 and is indicating a premium of 28.12% from its 52-week low price of $0.23.

For Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.13 in the current quarter.

Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ:CMBM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.32%, in the last five days CMBM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $0.32 price level, adding 54.29% to its value on the day. Cambium Networks Corp’s shares saw a change of -50.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.80% in past 5-day. Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ:CMBM) showed a performance of -27.11% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 24 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 74. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1306.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1306.25% for stock’s current value.

Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -20.43% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 43.2M for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 45.3M in the next quarter. Company posted 40.21M and 42.34M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -117.95% during past 5 years.

Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s Major holders

VECTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is the top institutional holder at CMBM for having 14.33 million shares of worth $39.97 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 51.4395 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY, which was holding about 2.76 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.8974 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.69 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 375.53 shares of worth $0.12 million or 1.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 156.16 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $50082.0 in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.

