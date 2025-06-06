C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI), 32.79% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) saw 6.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.34 trading at -$0.92 or -3.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.36B. That closing price of AI’s stock is at a discount of -77.9% from its 52-week high price of $45.08 and is indicating a premium of 32.79% from its 52-week low price of $17.03.

For C3.ai Inc (AI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.94. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.50%, in the last five days AI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $25.34 price level, adding 9.76% to its value on the day. C3.ai Inc’s shares saw a change of -26.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.85% in past 5-day. C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) showed a performance of 16.13% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 23 to the stock, which implies a fall of -10.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 28. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 28.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 28.97% for stock’s current value.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at AI for having 11.52 million shares of worth $333.73 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.2205 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 7.47 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.9793 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $216.42 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 3.54 shares of worth $89.59 million or 2.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.82 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $71.53 million in the company or a holder of 2.18% of company’s stock.

