Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN) Has Already Recovered 76.1%, But Another -6.72% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In recent trading session, Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN) saw 0.91 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.59 trading at $6.02 or 22.66% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $738.73M. That most recent trading price of BYRN’s stock is at a discount of -6.72% from its 52-week high price of $34.78 and is indicating a premium of 76.1% from its 52-week low price of $7.79.

For Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 22.66%, in the last five days BYRN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $32.59 price level, subtracting -0.28% to its value on the day. Byrna Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 13.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.24% in past 5-day. Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN) showed a performance of 56.08% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 23 to the stock, which implies a fall of -41.7% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 23. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 29.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 29.43% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -24.09% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.07%.

Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN)’s Major holders

ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC is the top institutional holder at BYRN for having 1.77 million shares of worth $17.63 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.7742 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 1.16 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.1068 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.58 million.

On the other hand, SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC and Fidelity School Street Trust-Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.72 shares of worth $55.87 million or 1.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 733.02 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $23.84 million in the company or a holder of 0.49% of company’s stock.

