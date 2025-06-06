Buy, Sell Or Hold Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) At $74.90?

In last trading session, Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) saw 20.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $74.90 trading at -$0.48 or -0.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $243.74B. That closing price of WFC’s stock is at a discount of -8.81% from its 52-week high price of $81.50 and is indicating a premium of 33.04% from its 52-week low price of $50.15.

For Wells Fargo & Co (WFC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.74. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.64%, in the last five days WFC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $74.90 price level, adding 4.95% to its value on the day. Wells Fargo & Co’s shares saw a change of 6.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.52% in past 5-day. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) showed a performance of 1.93% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 87 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 79 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 125.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -5.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.47% for stock’s current value.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.77% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.87% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.61%.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at WFC for having 310.73 million shares of worth $18.45 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.7281 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 253.97 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.1338 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.08 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 103.86 shares of worth $7.78 billion or 3.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 91.39 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $6.84 billion in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.